Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt drags feet on MM Hills tiger reserve

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is yet to clear the file tabled by the Karnataka Forest Department. 

Published: 18th August 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given its approval to the proposal to declare the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary (MM Hills) as a tiger reserve, said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is yet to clear the file tabled by the Karnataka Forest Department.  The minister announced this while replying to a question by MP Prajwal Revanna in the Lok Sabha on July 25.

In the reply, Choubey said, “Approval of the NTCA has been accorded to the proposal of the Karnataka state government to declare Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve. Of the 524 tigers reported in the state, eight were sighted in the region.”

He also said the core area of MM Hills is spread across 670.99 sqkm and the buffer zone is 235.19 sqkm. The total area of the proposed tiger reserve is 906.18 sqkm.Forest officials said while the NTCA and Environment Ministry had approved it, the state government is dragging its feet. “Declaring a tiger reserve is the decision of the Government of India, but the state government is not keen. The CM has not yet cleared it,” said a senior forest official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTCA Karnataka MM Hills tiger reserve
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp