Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Rs 142 crore extra aid for mutts, trusts, temples

Mutts will get Rs 108.24crore, followed by temples with Rs 21.35crore, while associations and trusts will get Rs 13crore.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government released Rs 142.59crore as additional grants to the muzrai department, to be distributed among religious institutions, including 178 mutts, 58 temples and 26 associations and trusts across the state. Mutts will get Rs 108.24crore, followed by temples with Rs 21.35crore, while associations and trusts will get Rs 13crore.

"The release of additional grants makes it highest for this financial year," said Muzrai, Haj and Wakf minister Shashikala Jolle. Channabasaveshwara mahamutt, Ulavi, in Uttara Kannada and Sri Jagadguru and Murugharajendra Shivayogshrama Trust in Davanagere will get `5 crore each.

Basavatatva Peetha at Doddakurubarahalli in Chikkamagaluru, Sri Ramanjaneya Pratistana of Udupi, and Sri Madhukeshwara Temple at Banavasi will get `3 crore each. Shadakshara Mutt trust of Tiptur, Sri Veerashaiva Lingayata Panchamashali Jagadguru Peeth in Hanagavadi, Haveri Mutt in Hukkeri, Shivayogi Murugendra Mutt in Athani, Bekkina Kalmata in Shivamogga and Tippashetty Mutt in Bengaluru have been allocated `2 crore each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp