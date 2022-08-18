Karnataka: Rs 142 crore extra aid for mutts, trusts, temples

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government released Rs 142.59crore as additional grants to the muzrai department, to be distributed among religious institutions, including 178 mutts, 58 temples and 26 associations and trusts across the state. Mutts will get Rs 108.24crore, followed by temples with Rs 21.35crore, while associations and trusts will get Rs 13crore.

"The release of additional grants makes it highest for this financial year," said Muzrai, Haj and Wakf minister Shashikala Jolle. Channabasaveshwara mahamutt, Ulavi, in Uttara Kannada and Sri Jagadguru and Murugharajendra Shivayogshrama Trust in Davanagere will get `5 crore each.

Basavatatva Peetha at Doddakurubarahalli in Chikkamagaluru, Sri Ramanjaneya Pratistana of Udupi, and Sri Madhukeshwara Temple at Banavasi will get `3 crore each. Shadakshara Mutt trust of Tiptur, Sri Veerashaiva Lingayata Panchamashali Jagadguru Peeth in Hanagavadi, Haveri Mutt in Hukkeri, Shivayogi Murugendra Mutt in Athani, Bekkina Kalmata in Shivamogga and Tippashetty Mutt in Bengaluru have been allocated `2 crore each.

