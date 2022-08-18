My elevation comes as a surprise, never wanted to retire: BSY

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the party has given him a big responsibility which he had not expected. Addressing a press conference after the party announced his elevation to the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, the former Karnataka chief minister said, “When I stepped down as CM, I decided to bring the BJP back to power with full majority.

The party recognises the efforts of workers. I never wanted to retire from politics and public life. I will ensure that the party will come back to power with more than 140 seats. We will not allow any other party to come to power in Karnataka,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greets his predecessor and senior BJP leader

BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS

BSY all set for a bigger national role

The move has come as a big boost to the BJP in Karnataka as the Lingayat strongman was included in important committees amid speculation that he was sidelined after he stepped down from the CM’s post in July last year. He is now likely to play a bigger role not just in Karnataka, but also in other states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yediyurappa over phone and told him that his services were needed not just in Karnataka, but also across south Indian states.

“Party has given me everything. I was travelling across the state as a common party worker and our leaders saw the potential and put their faith in me. I will never stop working for the party,” he said.

Taking a veiled dig at senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa said the scene in Karnataka will change drastically in the next few days. “Some leaders who are assuming that they will become the next CM will be disappointed. People will give a befitting reply in 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Narendra Modi will become the PM again,” he said.

Yediyurappa’s appointment comes at a time when the Congress leaders seem tobe scrambling to bring the party back to power. ‘Siddaramotsava’ and the party’s padayatra in Bengaluru on Independence Day received a good response from people. Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said appointing Yediyurappa as a member of the BJP National Parliamentary Board will boost the morale of BJP workers in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 elections.

A senior party leader said that in the last few months, issues surrounding hijab, halal meat, textbook controversy, disallowing Muslim vendors near temples, murders in Dakshina Kannada and the Savarkar poster issue have dented the party’s image. “When Yediyurappa was CM, we did not face any such issue. He is indispensible for BJP in Karnataka,” he said.

Political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri told TNIE that this move is a political accommodation for a senior leader who was made to step down as chief minister last year. Going by his age, which is 75+ years, many people even thought he would be included in Margadarshak Mandal. This way, it is indicating that he holds a key position in Karnataka”.

For Yediyurappa, it’s an elevation as his role has now been expanded to the national level, said Prof Shastri. It is still not known if he will have a say in selecting a CM candidate or MLA candidates in 2023, he added. State Congress Working President Ramalinga Reddy said now that the elections are nearing, the BJP is depending on Yediyurappa for votes, and once the polls are held, he will be removed.

BENGALURU: Veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the party has given him a big responsibility which he had not expected. Addressing a press conference after the party announced his elevation to the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, the former Karnataka chief minister said, “When I stepped down as CM, I decided to bring the BJP back to power with full majority. The party recognises the efforts of workers. I never wanted to retire from politics and public life. I will ensure that the party will come back to power with more than 140 seats. We will not allow any other party to come to power in Karnataka,” he said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greets his predecessor and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday | EXPRESS BSY all set for a bigger national role The move has come as a big boost to the BJP in Karnataka as the Lingayat strongman was included in important committees amid speculation that he was sidelined after he stepped down from the CM’s post in July last year. He is now likely to play a bigger role not just in Karnataka, but also in other states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yediyurappa over phone and told him that his services were needed not just in Karnataka, but also across south Indian states. “Party has given me everything. I was travelling across the state as a common party worker and our leaders saw the potential and put their faith in me. I will never stop working for the party,” he said. Taking a veiled dig at senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa said the scene in Karnataka will change drastically in the next few days. “Some leaders who are assuming that they will become the next CM will be disappointed. People will give a befitting reply in 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Narendra Modi will become the PM again,” he said. Yediyurappa’s appointment comes at a time when the Congress leaders seem tobe scrambling to bring the party back to power. ‘Siddaramotsava’ and the party’s padayatra in Bengaluru on Independence Day received a good response from people. Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said appointing Yediyurappa as a member of the BJP National Parliamentary Board will boost the morale of BJP workers in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 elections. A senior party leader said that in the last few months, issues surrounding hijab, halal meat, textbook controversy, disallowing Muslim vendors near temples, murders in Dakshina Kannada and the Savarkar poster issue have dented the party’s image. “When Yediyurappa was CM, we did not face any such issue. He is indispensible for BJP in Karnataka,” he said. Political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri told TNIE that this move is a political accommodation for a senior leader who was made to step down as chief minister last year. Going by his age, which is 75+ years, many people even thought he would be included in Margadarshak Mandal. This way, it is indicating that he holds a key position in Karnataka”. For Yediyurappa, it’s an elevation as his role has now been expanded to the national level, said Prof Shastri. It is still not known if he will have a say in selecting a CM candidate or MLA candidates in 2023, he added. State Congress Working President Ramalinga Reddy said now that the elections are nearing, the BJP is depending on Yediyurappa for votes, and once the polls are held, he will be removed.