Tumakuru: Police avert tension, remove flex with Mahatma, Godse photos

TUMAKURU: The police in Madhugiri town, near here, managed to avert a tense situation by removing a poster put up by a group in which both Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse were in the same frame. On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, the ‘Bhagat Singh Youth Association’ erected a flexi at Dandina Maramma temple.

As it went viral on social media, the police swung into action and removed it on Tuesday. The poster, which was titled ‘Amrita Bharatige Kanandada Arati’ had the pictures of freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Chandrashekar Azad, Subhaschandra Bose, among others. But the miscreants had Godse’s picture above Mahatma’s. The police have taken up a suo motu case and are investigating.

