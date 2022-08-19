Home States Karnataka

Banner with pictures of Godse, Savarkar removed from Karnataka's Surathkal

The Hindu Mahasabha had courted controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover.

Published: 19th August 2022 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Savarkar

RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Civic authorities have removed a banner put up by a local Hindu organisation leader at Surathkal, carrying pictures of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, following a complaint.

The banner was installed by Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajesh Pavitran, extending Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings, police sources said.

The authorities removed the banner immediately following a complaint on Thursday, on the orders of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Friday, the sources added.

The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover.

Meanwhile in Udupi city, a banner depicting 'Hindu Rashtra' with portraits of Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, put up at the Brahmagiri circle was removed by Hindu activists themselves on Friday.

The SDPI and Congress had demanded its removal.

It was erected by activists of different Hindu organisations on the eve of Independence Day.

According to leaders of the organisations, though they had received permission to display the banner for 15 days, it was decided to remove it in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations following instructions from the police.

Leaders of saffron organisations including the Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others took out a procession from Brahmagiri Circle to the martyrs' memorial at Ajjarakad before winding up the programme.

The Hindu leaders urged the municipality to permit them to erect a statue of Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle.

A formal appeal will be submitted to the Municipal authorities soon, they said.

Earlier, prohibitory orders were clamped in Shivamogga after two groups entered into an argument over the installation of a picture of Savarkar on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tension prevailed after one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of the Hindutva leader on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

READ HERE | Prohibitory orders clamped in Shivamogga city over Savarkar-Tipu Sultan banner row

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Savarkar Nathuram Godse Mahatma Gandhi Hindu Mahasabha
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp