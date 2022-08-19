BJP draws up 2023 Karnataka Assembly poll roadmap

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Thursday held its state office-bearers’ meeting to discuss the strategy for the 2023 polls, and resolved to first focus on assembly constituencies in which the party is weak.



Soon after the State Executive Committee meeting, slated to be held on September 10 and 11 in Bengaluru, BJP state chief Nalinkumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will tour the state to cover 50 assembly seats each, where the party has no MLAs. Following a roadmap drawn up, the strategy is to take along the party rank and file, and gain sympathisers to win at least 145 seats.

BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, National General Secretary(Organisation) B L Santhosh and State General Secretary Rajesh Kuntur suggested to district chiefs and leaders in charge of the region to prepare the ground. They have been advised to embark on a 15-day tour and ‘energise’ booths with at least 50 more voters. They also grilled some district chiefs for not being proactive in organising the party at the booth level.

It was also resolved that party workers should focus on reaching development works of the Bommai and Narendra Modi governments to the people. The meeting condemned the Congress, saying it has been indulging in vote-bank politics by insulting freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, to appease a community.

The much-awaited ‘Janothsava’ events will be held between the first week of September and mid-October at seven select places, starting from Doddaballapur, where the launch was cancelled on July 28, following the death of BJPYM leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia. BJPYM state chief, and presidents of the SC, ST and Women’s Wing also took part in the meeting. Singh might have also discussed the BBMP polls with Bommai, a source said.

