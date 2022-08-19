Home States Karnataka

Small differences in marriage fine, Karnataka HC advises woman

The sessions court upheld the conviction in December 2016 by dismissing the appeal filed by the two.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dismissing as ‘trivial’ the charges made by a woman against her husband and her mother-in-law, the Karnataka High Court set aside the conviction of the two by a trial court, giving them relief in the case. The trial court had convicted the husband and his mother in September 2013 for offences punishable under Section 498-A (read with Section 34 of IPC and Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act). The sessions court upheld the conviction in December 2016 by dismissing the appeal filed by the two.

Differences in the customs and rituals between husband and wife belonging to two sects of the same caste are trivial issues which do not amount to harassment or cruelty under Section 498-A of IPC, the Karnataka High Court said, while setting aside the conviction.  

Justice H B Prabhakara Sastry passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by the husband and his mother who questioned the order of conviction.“Both wife and husband appear to have given undue importance to their stay in the United States of America...They have forgotten that the family is a unique unit in a society and mutual understanding among the members in a family would not only help in achieving their goals and purpose, but would also help in promoting happiness in the family, thus building a healthy society.

Small and minor likes and dislikes, differences, would be common in most of the families, which the family members are required to cope with, adjust, tolerate, enjoy and maintain good atmosphere with love, affection, mutual respect and good health in the family. However, the wife appears to be too sensitive in magnifying several trivial aspects into big issues which has ultimately resulted in the present case,” the court said.

The court also said that the complainant failed to establish that there was any demand from the accused for dowry or that they have accepted or taken any dowry. Besides raising other “trivial issues”, the wife also complained that on the very first night of their marriage, her husband told her that he does not want to have a child for about three years, and that he would think about it after completion of his MS degree.

