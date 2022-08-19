Udupi: BJP leader submits plea to install Savarkar’s bust

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A day after garlanding the effigy of VD Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi on Wednesday, the BJP national general secretary of backward classes morcha Yashpal Suvarna on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Udupi CMC commissioner Uday Shetty to erect Savarkar’s bust at the same place.

Suvarna had on Wednesday said that he will make sure that Savarkar’s bust is installed at the circle after a PFI member Mohammed Zuraiz from Udupi filed a police complaint objecting to the cutout at Brahmagiri circle in Ajjarakad ward of Udupi city on August 15. The police have stepped up the security after a standoff between warring groups.

Shetty said that CMC has no such proposal to install any bust in the city at present. Sources said that even if any bust has to be installed in the city, a resolution has to be passed in the general body meeting of Udupi CMC, after which the police have to issue a no objection certificate (NOC).

Police sources told TNIE that it is unlikely that permission will be given the bust as it would lead to unnecessary tussle. Expressing his disgruntlement against Savarkar’s cutout, Udupi district PFI president Fayaz Ahmed said that PFI will launch a protest if the cutout is not removed. ‘’It is a shame that police are protecting the cutout which has been placed their with the intention of creating trouble,’’ he said.

Congress leaders led by Udupi block Congress committee president Ramesh Kanchan submitted a memorandum to Udupi SP Akshay M Hakay to withdraw the police protection around district Congress office provided on Wednesday.

