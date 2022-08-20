Home States Karnataka

Egg protest gives protein high that Siddaramaiah, Congress needed

They also protested at the War Memorial off Brigade Road on Friday evening.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah waves at the crowd during his visit to the rain-hit areas in Kodagu district on Thursday | Express

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah waves at the crowd during his visit to the rain-hit areas in Kodagu district on Thursday | Express

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress has transformed egg into a symbol of protest with party workers across the state hitting the streets to protest against eggs being flung at former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s car in Kodagu on Thursday. In Mandya, agitators used boiled eggs, while Youth Congress members in Bengaluru said they will follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, turn the other cheek and send eggs to all ruling BJP ministers. They also protested at the War Memorial off Brigade Road on Friday evening.

Former MP Ugrappa mocked at BJP, saying, “Is not BJP a party of vegetarians? Why are they throwing eggs which are considered non-vegetarian?’’ Even as the protest turned shrill, former Speaker and Virajpet-Kodagu MLA KG Bopaiah tried to distance BJP from the issue, saying those who threw eggs were not from BJP. But after information came out that MLA Appachu Ranjan had a hand in the release of the protesters in Kodagu, an angry Congress MLA Byrati Suresh said, “We will throw rotten eggs at Appachu Ranjan.”

The “egg attack” could be a turning point in state politics, experts said. Siddaramaiah, whose support had dwindled among his own Kuruba and Ahinda voters with ratings going down from ten on ten to as low as five on ten, has suddenly seen a upsurge of support, they added. Kuruba and Ahinda constituents took to social media sites to express their support to Siddaramaiah.

Many suggested they are willing to go to Kodagu to express their anger and protest at the very same spot where protesters threw the egg at the leader’s vehicle and hold a convention. Talk about political oology, which is the study of collecting eggs. In the case of Siddaramaih, he seems to be collecting all the right eggs, just months before the Assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah Karnataka elections
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp