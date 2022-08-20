India must use its strength to attract foreign investments: Kris Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India must leverage its strengths in attracting foreign investments for the country to grow in the next 25 years, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder and former president of the Confederation of India Industry, on Friday. Ahead of the 18th CII Innovation Summit ‘Innoverge 2022’ from August 25 to 27, he told reporters that the startup economy was able to attract $25 billion in the last 12 months alone. “We must take advantage of the strengths that we have as a youthful nation, with talents that are second to none and a nation that is now able to attract foreign direct investments.

Especially if you look at the startup ecosystem, it was able to attract investments and we need to leverage all of this to create opportunities to grow faster,” he said. The three-day summit is aimed at bringing together both startups and existing enterprises to enable enterprises to make use of the innovate nature of startups.

