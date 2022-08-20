Karnataka HC directs UIDAI to share info with NIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to furnish documents/information sought by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of investigation into cross border human trafficking and forcing of vulnerable women from Bangladesh into prostitution by generating fake documents.

The UIDAI quoted the bar enacted in Section 33 of the Aadhar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, while rejecting the request of the NIA on September 22, 2021, for disclosure of information of Aadhar cards of 12 accused persons.

Quashing the reply issued by the UIDAI while allowing the petition filed by NIA, Justice Krishna S Dixit said the provisions of Section 33 have been structured as an exception inter alia to the provisions of Sections 28 and 29 inasmuch as they authorise sharing of information and documents on “an order of a court not inferior to that of a judge of a High Court”.

“It is true that before such an order is made, an opportunity of hearing needs to be afforded to the UIDAI. Accordingly, such an opportunity has been given. Had it been the intent of the parliament that the persons concerned should also be heard before sharing their information, such a provision would have been made in the Act itself ... Insisting upon consent of the persons whose information is sought for can be metaphorically equated to mosquitoes insisting upon consent for combat against malaria,” the court said.

Ramamurthynagar police have registered a case against the accused under the provisions of the IPC, Foreigners Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, against the accused for allegedly trafficking Bangladeshi girls to India on the false promise of employment.

These girls were initially sent to Kolkata where fake Aadhaar cards were generated and thereafter they were forced into prostitution in other parts of the country. Thereafter, the Home Ministry entrusted the case to the NIA, considering the gravity of the offences and also to their international and inter-state ramifications, in July 2021.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to furnish documents/information sought by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of investigation into cross border human trafficking and forcing of vulnerable women from Bangladesh into prostitution by generating fake documents. The UIDAI quoted the bar enacted in Section 33 of the Aadhar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, while rejecting the request of the NIA on September 22, 2021, for disclosure of information of Aadhar cards of 12 accused persons. Quashing the reply issued by the UIDAI while allowing the petition filed by NIA, Justice Krishna S Dixit said the provisions of Section 33 have been structured as an exception inter alia to the provisions of Sections 28 and 29 inasmuch as they authorise sharing of information and documents on “an order of a court not inferior to that of a judge of a High Court”. “It is true that before such an order is made, an opportunity of hearing needs to be afforded to the UIDAI. Accordingly, such an opportunity has been given. Had it been the intent of the parliament that the persons concerned should also be heard before sharing their information, such a provision would have been made in the Act itself ... Insisting upon consent of the persons whose information is sought for can be metaphorically equated to mosquitoes insisting upon consent for combat against malaria,” the court said. Ramamurthynagar police have registered a case against the accused under the provisions of the IPC, Foreigners Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, against the accused for allegedly trafficking Bangladeshi girls to India on the false promise of employment. These girls were initially sent to Kolkata where fake Aadhaar cards were generated and thereafter they were forced into prostitution in other parts of the country. Thereafter, the Home Ministry entrusted the case to the NIA, considering the gravity of the offences and also to their international and inter-state ramifications, in July 2021.