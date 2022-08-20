Home States Karnataka

Monuments will be up for adoption for corporates in Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will write to corporate firms to adopt monuments across the state, and be involved in their preservation and management.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will write to corporate firms to adopt monuments across the state, and be involved in their preservation and management. At a review meeting with tourism officials on Friday, Bommai issued directions to list out memorials and funds needed to maintain them, along with basic amenities, details of which are to be uploaded on the new department website for companies to choose from.

He also directed tourism officials to work in coordination with the industry department. Bommai said the government has formulated guidelines for the adoption and maintenance of monuments, which were announced in the budget.

In the coming days, officials have to work towards increasing visitors at tourist spots in Karnataka, develop them and provide better amenities, besides giving publicity. The tourism circuits of Mysuru-Belur-Halebeedu and Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal will also be developed, Bommai said.

“The Mysuru tourism circuit should be ready for inauguration during Dasara, and Hampi circuit must be kept ready for Deepavali. These circuits should include adventure sports and entertainment activities,” he added.

Stressing on ‘Parvatha Maala’ and State government schemes, he said he would discuss with DCs and forest officials the completion of land acquisition for the proposed ropeway in Nandi Hills, Yaana, Anjanadri Hill, Mullaiyanagiri and Dattapeeta hill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp