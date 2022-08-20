Monuments will be up for adoption for corporates in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he will write to corporate firms to adopt monuments across the state, and be involved in their preservation and management. At a review meeting with tourism officials on Friday, Bommai issued directions to list out memorials and funds needed to maintain them, along with basic amenities, details of which are to be uploaded on the new department website for companies to choose from.

He also directed tourism officials to work in coordination with the industry department. Bommai said the government has formulated guidelines for the adoption and maintenance of monuments, which were announced in the budget.

In the coming days, officials have to work towards increasing visitors at tourist spots in Karnataka, develop them and provide better amenities, besides giving publicity. The tourism circuits of Mysuru-Belur-Halebeedu and Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal will also be developed, Bommai said.

“The Mysuru tourism circuit should be ready for inauguration during Dasara, and Hampi circuit must be kept ready for Deepavali. These circuits should include adventure sports and entertainment activities,” he added.

Stressing on ‘Parvatha Maala’ and State government schemes, he said he would discuss with DCs and forest officials the completion of land acquisition for the proposed ropeway in Nandi Hills, Yaana, Anjanadri Hill, Mullaiyanagiri and Dattapeeta hill.

