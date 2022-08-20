Now elite SPG seeks Karnataka’s Mudhol hounds

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: With each passing year, Mudhol hound is reaching new heights as it is all set to make its debut in the elite Special Protecting Group (SPG). The SPG had approached the Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University of Bidar seeking two Mudhol puppies, the dogs are bred at Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) of Thimmapur near Mudhol that comes under the purview of the varsity.

Following the request from SPG officials, the CRIC has given two male puppies of Mudhol hound breed to the SPG, which looks after the security of Prime Minister of India. Earlier, this week, a special team from SPG visited the CRIC at Thimmappur and purchased two male puppies. After the training, these two desi puppies will be inducted into the canine squad of SPG, claimed an official from CRIC.

Even though the Mudhol hound was popular and was also successfully inducted into Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mention in his ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ many government institutions like Border Security Force and the Department of Forest came forward to induct them into their canine squads only after the Prime Minister applauded the skills of these desi hounds.

It may also be noted that the Air Force has purchased six puppies of Mudhol breed from CRIC of Thimmapur last year. These dogs have been successfully inducted into the canine squad of Air Force. A year ago, the Karnataka State Police inducted the desi Mudhol hound into its canine squad.

