Siddaramaiah regrets move to split Lingayats: Rambhapuri seer

The pontiff also garlanded Siddaramaiah with a special rudraksha mala brought from Kashi.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Pontiff Rambhapuri Jagadguru Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwara Swami claimed that former chief minister Siddaramaiah, during his first visit to the mutt at Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday, regretted starting a separate Lingayat movement during his tenure.

Many have accused Siddaramaiah of supporting a separation of Lingayat faith from Veerashaiva faith. However, the pontiff said, “Siddaramaiah expressed his grief over the issue with an open mind. He told that he had never tried to separate Lingayat religion, and that some people had misled him, and he regrets it.”

The pontiff also said that Siddaramaiah has promised never to interfere in matters concerning religion. “Siddaramaiah told me he would work for the development of the state,” he added. The swami said he had invited Siddaramaiah to the mutt when he shared the dais with him at a recent marriage function in Gabbur village, Devadurga taluk, of Raichur. “I had asked him about his regular visits to Sringeri. But he had never visited Rambhapuri Peetha, so I invited him to the mutt to take blessings,” he said.

The pontiff said the mutt treats all party leaders equally. “Accordingly, I blessed him and wished him the best,” he said. The pontiff also garlanded Siddaramaiah with a special rudraksha mala brought from Kashi.

