65-year-old-man convicted for sexual assault on minor in Karnataka's Shimogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A 65-year-old man who sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Fast Track Special Courts-II (POCSO court) here. The convict Nagappa has also been slapped with a penalty of Rs 60,000.

Nagappa sexually assaulted the girl at a village in the taluk on September 13, 2020, when the girl went to an agriculture field. Women police had registered a case against Nagappa in this regard. Women police station inspector Abhay Prakash Somanal conducted an investigation in this regard and filed a charge sheet against Nagappa.

Nagappa

Public prosecutor Hariprasad argued on behalf of the prosecution. In the additional district and sessions court, FTSE-II (POCSO) judge Mohan J S convicted Nagappa for the crime under section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The judge delivered the judgement on Saturday. If the convict fails to pay the penalty, he will have to undergo additional six months of simple imprisonment.

SHIVAMOGGA: A 65-year-old man who sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Fast Track Special Courts-II (POCSO court) here. The convict Nagappa has also been slapped with a penalty of Rs 60,000. Nagappa sexually assaulted the girl at a village in the taluk on September 13, 2020, when the girl went to an agriculture field. Women police had registered a case against Nagappa in this regard. Women police station inspector Abhay Prakash Somanal conducted an investigation in this regard and filed a charge sheet against Nagappa. Nagappa Public prosecutor Hariprasad argued on behalf of the prosecution. In the additional district and sessions court, FTSE-II (POCSO) judge Mohan J S convicted Nagappa for the crime under section 6 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The judge delivered the judgement on Saturday. If the convict fails to pay the penalty, he will have to undergo additional six months of simple imprisonment.