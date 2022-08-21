Knife attack bid too on Siddaramaiah: KPCC spokesman

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Saturday claimed that when eggs were thrown at the car of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in Kodagu recently, there was also an attempt made to attack him with a knife. “But it was foiled as there were security guards around Siddaramaiah. The intention was clear,” he added.

Lakshman said Sampath, who threw eggs at the vehicle, is an RSS activist. “His father Sundara Murthy is a member of Somwarpet Town Panchayat. Sampath is a civil contractor and close to BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan. Sampath’s photo with a Congress flag and shawl is taken on the building terrace belonging to Appachu Rajan. Sampath is not a Congressman, but an RSS worker from Napoklu region. Let there be a judicial inquiry and I will provide all the documents to prove that he is an RSS worker and the photos are doctored,” he said.

Lakshman also claimed that he has the audio clippings of another Kodagu MLA KG Bopaiah speaking with the BJP high command, which directed him to attack Siddaramaiah to stop his popularity. “When we were at Periyapatna, Siddaramaiah made over 10 calls to the Kodagu superintendent of police to inform him that there was a plan to attack him. But the SP did not receive the call nor called back. Siddaramaiah’s car was attacked with eggs and stones. It was an organised attack by the RSS to assassinate Siddaramaiah,” he alleged.

MYSURU: KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Saturday claimed that when eggs were thrown at the car of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in Kodagu recently, there was also an attempt made to attack him with a knife. “But it was foiled as there were security guards around Siddaramaiah. The intention was clear,” he added. Lakshman said Sampath, who threw eggs at the vehicle, is an RSS activist. “His father Sundara Murthy is a member of Somwarpet Town Panchayat. Sampath is a civil contractor and close to BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan. Sampath’s photo with a Congress flag and shawl is taken on the building terrace belonging to Appachu Rajan. Sampath is not a Congressman, but an RSS worker from Napoklu region. Let there be a judicial inquiry and I will provide all the documents to prove that he is an RSS worker and the photos are doctored,” he said. Lakshman also claimed that he has the audio clippings of another Kodagu MLA KG Bopaiah speaking with the BJP high command, which directed him to attack Siddaramaiah to stop his popularity. “When we were at Periyapatna, Siddaramaiah made over 10 calls to the Kodagu superintendent of police to inform him that there was a plan to attack him. But the SP did not receive the call nor called back. Siddaramaiah’s car was attacked with eggs and stones. It was an organised attack by the RSS to assassinate Siddaramaiah,” he alleged.