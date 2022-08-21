Home States Karnataka

Muslim family offers pada puja to seer in Gadag

A Muslim family from Gadag town invited Swaroopananda Bharati seer of Omkar ashram, Kyarekoppa, for pada puja. The seer also had lunch with the family and blessed them.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

A member of the Muslim family offers pada puja to the seer in Gadag. (Photo | Express)

A member of the Muslim family offers pada puja to the seer in Gadag. (Photo | Express)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: A Muslim family from Gadag town invited Swaroopananda Bharati seer of Omkar ashram, Kyarekoppa, for pada puja. The seer also had lunch with the family and blessed them. The photos and videos of pada puja went viral on social media as the state has been witnessing disturbing events in the recent past.

The seer visited the Sikhandar Badekhan’s family on Saturday and the Badekhan couple performed the puja according to the seer’s tradition and distributed prasad to the people present on the occasion.

People from both the communities participated in the puja and praised the family for such a step. It was not a surprising incident to the neighbours as the seer has been visiting the Badekhan family during Shravana for the past 10 years. However, this time a few pictures and videos went viral on social media and many people got to know about it. Badekhan is a retired professor and he has been a devotee of Saroopananda seer for many years.

Badekhan’s family also worshipped Lord Shiva. They perform namaz as well as puja and invite people from both the communities. Vijayakumar Katti, a resident, said, “We are happy to see such a rare kind of incident. When we heard about the seer visiting the Badekhan family in our area, we came to see. This family is giving a good message to society.”

Sikhandar said, “We needed a guru to bless us and we found a guru in Swaroopananda seer. He visits our house every year during Shravana and performs puja and blesses us. Our relatives also come every time when the seer visits.”

The seer said, “Sikhandar is a Muslim but he always believes that all traditions are equal. If everybody believes in a guru and knows what this world is, there will be no fights among anybody. Humanity is the same everywhere.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim family Gadag
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp