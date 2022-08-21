Home States Karnataka

Ostracised 10 years ago for not inviting kin to wedding, there's still no hope for this family

It’s been a decade since the family of Bunt Venku Gouda, who belongs to the Halakki Vokkaliga community, was banished from their village, Harwada.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Gouda and his mother Gange in front of their house | Express

Vijay Gouda and his mother Gange in front of their house | Express

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

HARWADA (ANKOLA): It’s been a decade since the family of Bunt Venku Gouda, who belongs to the Halakki Vokkaliga community, was banished from their village, Harwada. Their crime: They did not invite the village head, Anand Siddagouda, who also happens to be Venku’s cousin, for the wedding of his son, Sanjay Bunt Gouda.

The social boycott was imposed on February 15, 2012 and since then the family has been paying a very heavy price. Harwada is a tiny village in Ankola, with 200 houses and a population of about 1,000 people, inhabited by Halakki Vokkaliga community members.  

Groceries, water denied to family

“My father was deeply affected mentally by the boycott and died in 2014. Even after his death, Siddagouda has shown no remorse and refuses to budge”, says Vijay Gouda, son of Venku Gouda.  

“They are all our own community members. But now since we have been ostracised, they have told the villagers not to talk to us. Another person from our village, Nagappa Nagu Gouda has also been banished,” said Gange Banta Gouda, mother of Vijay.

No shop in the village sells groceries to this family and even drinking water is not made available to them. The family brings groceries from Avarsa village. Vijay said the family has lodged police complaints twice but the complaints have only fallen on deaf ears.

Siddegouda, the chief of Harvada village community, refuted the allegations saying that his cousin has not been banished from the village. “We only told them that they have shown disrespect to us,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp