Bommai's media coordinator passed away due to chest pain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's media coordinator Gurulingswamy Holimath passed away on Monday morning. The 46-year-old was survived by his wife and children.

Gurulingswamy who was at the gym on Monday witnessed chest pain at Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru from where he was taken to a private hospital and later brought dead.

Earlier, he worked with many media houses, both print and electronic mediums. He holds a master's degree in journalism from Karnatak University. His mortals will be kept at his residence in Bengaluru till 2 pm and the last rites will be performed at his native Ramadurga in Belgavi district.

It is to be noted that many ministers expressed condolences. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, several ministers, Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar and MLAs condoled the demise of Holimath.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's media coordinator Gurulingswamy Holimath passed away on Monday morning. The 46-year-old was survived by his wife and children. Gurulingswamy who was at the gym on Monday witnessed chest pain at Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru from where he was taken to a private hospital and later brought dead. Earlier, he worked with many media houses, both print and electronic mediums. He holds a master's degree in journalism from Karnatak University. His mortals will be kept at his residence in Bengaluru till 2 pm and the last rites will be performed at his native Ramadurga in Belgavi district. It is to be noted that many ministers expressed condolences. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, several ministers, Congress Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar and MLAs condoled the demise of Holimath.