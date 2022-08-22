Congress, BJP spat over who was behind egg attack on Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHIKKABALLAPUR: As the controversy over who attacked Opposition leader Siddaramaiah with eggs in Kodagu district continues, thousands of supporters of the Congress leader took to social media and other channels to express their anger. The BJP quickly rushed to deny that its workers were behind the attack.

Siddaramaiah alleged that Sampath, who was identified throwing eggs on his car, is an RSS/BJP member, and it was a planned incident, the BJP alleged that he was a Congress worker, prompting local Congress leaders in Kodagu, including B A Jivijaya, to say they don’t know him.

BJP leaders Nalin Kumar Kateel and K Sudhakar claimed that Congress workers themselves were behind the egg attack on Siddaramaiah. At a programme organised by Dalit Sangharsh Samiti at Chikkaballapur, Siddaramaiah told reporters that the BJP is in the habit of disturbing peace, and people will teach them a lesson shortly. Siddaramaiah said he had gone to Kodagu to collect information on crop loss, and ran straight into a protest planned by the BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal activists.

Meanwhile, BJP tried to raise a fresh controversy, claiming that Siddaramaiah had visited a temple in the evening after having chicken for lunch. Siddaramaiah taunted them, asking if a person can eat chicken and visit a temple the next day. Siddaramaiah also advised BJP not to rake up a controversy where none exists, and in his categorical style said, “Mosaralli kallu huduka bedi’’ (Don’t search for pebbles in curd).”

