Cycling to work still a distant, unsafe dream

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

Rising fuel prices, the need for better health and the aim to compete with international cities have led to cycling gaining prominence among citizens; but it is still moving at a snail’s pace with government bodies.

Techies who have moved to Bengaluru after working in other countries are demanding spaces to walk and cycle. “Bengaluru is exciting to invest in and earn, but not friendly to move around. Offices which are even 15 minutes away, cannot be cycled to. This is because the infrastructure is very poor. Walking or cycling is unsafe even during early morning hours,” said Sathya Sankaran, Bengaluru’s ‘Bicycle Mayor’.

Urban development department officials admit there is a demand for safe cycling spaces, not just from those who want to cycle for health, but even from those whose commute depends on cycling. They also admit that the model has failed in Bengaluru, but hope the lessons learnt in the state’s capital are improvised upon in Tier-2 cities, where development is mushrooming, as in Mysuru, Tumkuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Mangaluru.

“When green cycle lanes were created on Race Course Road footpath, a senior politician objected and said it was a waste of space and could have been used for parking. Due to lack of coordination and availability of even footpath width, despite repeated suggestions and requests for making cycling a priority in last-mile connectivity, it has not picked up. With the need to create seamless roads for vehicles, cycling spaces have been ignored across the state,” said a UDD official.

Directorate of Urban Land Transport, Commissioner V Manjula said they have prepared a cycling plan and urban mobility plan for Bengaluru, which give importance to cycling. Cycle lanes are also being introduced on a pilot basis in Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Davangere and Tumakuru. “We are in constant touch with the administrations of Tier-2 cities to survey spaces for cycle lanes. While health is essential, addressing the need for the marginalised is a priority,” Manjula said.

Bangalore Smart City Limited Managing Director P Rajendra Cholan admitted that of the 5km planned, only 2.5km was completed in CBD areas because of high traffic and low availability of space.

According to government records and data compiled by cycling associations, as per High Court orders, 600km of cycle space is to be created in Bengaluru in 15 years. The target was to create at least 50km in the first phase in 2022, but only 30km has been done, which is also unconnected.

Udupi: No cycle lanes

Problems in Udupi are no different from Bengaluru. Despite having a healthy cycling population in Udupi and Manipal, cycle lanes have not been readied by the Udupi City Municipal Council. The two-year-old proposal to create a dedicated cycle lane between Udupi and Manipal remains on paper. Thus, cyclists have no option but to use roads, which are unsafe as heavy vehicles ply uninterrupted.

Suhas, a cyclist from Manipal, said the district administration should develop cycle lanes not just in the city, but on interior roads too, as many enthusiasts are unable to shift to cycling in the absence of proper infrastructure.

Mysuru: Few use Trin Trin

The government had introduced Trin Trin, a public bicycle sharing system, to promote health and cycling, but due to lack of maintenance, management and infrastructure issues, only a handful used it, Traffic Advisory Committee member Ramesh said.

His advice is that before promoting cycling, the government must create exclusive bicycle lanes. Ironically, the few lanes created are used by motorists.

Due to lack of maintenance, cyclists are forced to use regular roads. Contractors who were given tenders to develop bicycle lanes should maintain them regularly.

Hassan: Roads unfit for cycling

In Hassan, local authorities are yet to start the exercise of creating cycle lanes. Despite the health and environmental advantages of cycling being known, citizens avoid cycling as roads are unfit for it, and potholed roads are as big a threat as buses.

Revanna Siddappa, a farmer who cycles 15km a day, said the country can save more than 50 per cent of fuel imports if the government makes cycling compulsory in urban areas to cover short distances.

Kalaburagi: No interest in bicycle

The possibility of citizens of Kalaburagi using cycles as a mode of transport is remote, as neither are citizens showing interest nor is the government creating awareness on the cycle as a mode of transport. Apart from using the road in Gulbarga University, none in the city favours cycling. Only a few people use bicycles for fitness during the mornings.

Dr Raju Kulageri, who is with a private hospital, rides his bicycle in the morning hours. He says that people of the city mock those using a bicycle during the afternoons or evenings.

Hubballi: Smart bicycles on the anvil

Even as the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited company is working to inaugurate Safari (a public bicycle sharing system) and launch 340 smart bicycles with 34 dock stations, there are no dedicated cycle tracks to promote green transport.

Anand Baid from Hubballi Bicycle Club said the number of cyclists in the city and number of club members increased in the last year due to health consciousness. Many people restrict themselves to peddling in the early morning hours due to a lack of dedicated cycle lanes, and the present cycle tracks on either side of the TenderSure road are used for parking.

Mangaluru: No concrete steps taken

Cyclists in Mangaluru point out that nothing concrete has been done to promote cycling, and the terrain and monsoon are important factors. Anil Kumar Shastri, a cyclist from Mangaluru, said: “Except for some gimmicks by the corporation to create bicycle tracks, there is nothing concrete. Highways are highly unsafe, there are no safe parking spaces in the city, and one can ride on arterial roads only during early mornings or late evenings. The cycling trend hasn’t started here. The authorities should mark bicycle lanes on arterial roads to encourage more people to ride.”

Mangalore City Corporation Commissioner Akshay Sridhar said they have allocated Rs 6 crore for a cycling track in MCC limits, and 1.8km of track work has been completed. The remaining 10km will be completed this December.

Davangere/Chitradurga: Avid cyclists but no lanes

In Davangere and Chitradurga, children and adults have transformed into avid cyclists and have formed their own groups. Some have started going on weekend rides for 30-50km. On an average during weekdays, they travel about 15-20km.

However, Krishnakumar, an employee with a private bank at Davangere, said though he prefers to cycle, the bustling city has no cycle lanes, which force him to use a car. If Smart City Limited and Davangere City Corporation fix cycling paths, it will be helpful for cyclists.

(With inputs from Prakash Samaga, Udupi; BK Lakshmikantha, Mysuru; Arunkumar Huralimath, Hubballi; Udaykumar BR, Hassan; Ramkrishna Badsheshi, Kalaburagi; Divya Cutinho, Mangaluru; G Subhash Chandra, Davangere/Chitradurga)



