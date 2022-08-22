Home States Karnataka

Ideological differences should not lead to law and order problems: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Savarkar, Bommai claimed that former PM Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar as a great son of the country.

Published: 22nd August 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that protests over ideological differences should not lead to law and order problems and the responsibility to ensure this lies with all political parties.
Speaking to reporters before leaving to Haveri district, Bommai opined that there will be pro and anti beliefs on noted personalities like VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan and different arguments may exist on historical facts. “But any case must be defended using rationality and opposed with the same. Such issues must not be dragged to the streets, creating law and order problems,” he said.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Savarkar, Bommai claimed that former PM Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar as a great son of the country. “In a democracy, the responsibility lies on people to decide to what level they can defend somebody and on which platform. If they understand this, it is possible to work together despite having ideological differences,” he said.

On the recent ‘egg attack’ on Siddaramaiah’s car, Bommai said an investigation has been ordered to look into the incident. “Directives have been given to provide proper security to the opposition leader (Siddaramaiah). However, political parties should think before politicising such incidents. Maintaining law and order is the duty of all political parties,” he added.

When asked that his government still has not made any headway in implementing the Mahadayi river diversion project till now, Bommai said that the process is going in the right direction. “Forest clearance and approval of the Central Water Commission are in the final stage. The State Government will start the work once we get the clearance,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai ideological differences Haveri Karnataka
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp