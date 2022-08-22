Ideological differences should not lead to law and order problems: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that protests over ideological differences should not lead to law and order problems and the responsibility to ensure this lies with all political parties.

Speaking to reporters before leaving to Haveri district, Bommai opined that there will be pro and anti beliefs on noted personalities like VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan and different arguments may exist on historical facts. “But any case must be defended using rationality and opposed with the same. Such issues must not be dragged to the streets, creating law and order problems,” he said.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Savarkar, Bommai claimed that former PM Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar as a great son of the country. “In a democracy, the responsibility lies on people to decide to what level they can defend somebody and on which platform. If they understand this, it is possible to work together despite having ideological differences,” he said.

On the recent ‘egg attack’ on Siddaramaiah’s car, Bommai said an investigation has been ordered to look into the incident. “Directives have been given to provide proper security to the opposition leader (Siddaramaiah). However, political parties should think before politicising such incidents. Maintaining law and order is the duty of all political parties,” he added.

When asked that his government still has not made any headway in implementing the Mahadayi river diversion project till now, Bommai said that the process is going in the right direction. “Forest clearance and approval of the Central Water Commission are in the final stage. The State Government will start the work once we get the clearance,” he added.

