Karnataka BJP to go ahead with ‘Janotsava’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP, which had cancelled ‘Janotsava’ programme that it had planned to celebrate Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s first year in office after the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada recently, has now decided to go ahead with it.

The convention will likely be held on September 8 and party National President JP Nadda and other senior leaders are likely to participate in it. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “We wanted to hold ‘Janotsava’ earlier. But it was postponed. But now the time has come... so we are going ahead.

The first Janotsava will be held in Doddaballapur.... 4-5 more programmes will be organised,” he said. On Congress leader Siddaramaiah calling ‘Janotsava’ a ‘festival of corruption’, he said, “It is for people to judge. People will give a reply in 2023 (Assembly elections).”

On Congress hitting out at the Union Government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, Sudhakar said, “Did the Congress remember the National Flag in the last 75 years? Only now they are talking after the PM announced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign,” he said.

Sudhakar said ‘Janotsava’ has been organised to inform people about the achievements of the government. “We are placing before the people the government’s report card,’’ Sudhakar, who has been given the responsibility for organising the programme, said.

On Siddaramaiah charging that the Constitution was under threat under the BJP rule, Sudhakar said, “Narendra Modi has been the PM for the last 8 years and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM for 5 years. In 13 years of BJP rule, has the Constitution ever been in danger?”

BENGALURU: The BJP, which had cancelled ‘Janotsava’ programme that it had planned to celebrate Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s first year in office after the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada recently, has now decided to go ahead with it. The convention will likely be held on September 8 and party National President JP Nadda and other senior leaders are likely to participate in it. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “We wanted to hold ‘Janotsava’ earlier. But it was postponed. But now the time has come... so we are going ahead. The first Janotsava will be held in Doddaballapur.... 4-5 more programmes will be organised,” he said. On Congress leader Siddaramaiah calling ‘Janotsava’ a ‘festival of corruption’, he said, “It is for people to judge. People will give a reply in 2023 (Assembly elections).” On Congress hitting out at the Union Government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, Sudhakar said, “Did the Congress remember the National Flag in the last 75 years? Only now they are talking after the PM announced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign,” he said. Sudhakar said ‘Janotsava’ has been organised to inform people about the achievements of the government. “We are placing before the people the government’s report card,’’ Sudhakar, who has been given the responsibility for organising the programme, said. On Siddaramaiah charging that the Constitution was under threat under the BJP rule, Sudhakar said, “Narendra Modi has been the PM for the last 8 years and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM for 5 years. In 13 years of BJP rule, has the Constitution ever been in danger?”