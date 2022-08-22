Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Congress protest uncalled for, says Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar

“CM has already assured that such incidents will not occur and has beefed up the former chief minister’s security.

Published: 22nd August 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar said Congress staging protest against the ‘egg attack’ on Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s car is unwarranted as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself has condemned the act.

“CM has already assured that such incidents will not occur and has beefed up the former chief minister’s security. What is the need to protest when the government has taken all measures to prevent such incidents? Police have taken action. The accused has admitted that he is a Congress worker,” he added.

When asked about the accused picture with a local BJP MLA, Somashekar maintained that it is a common practice for citizens to take selfies with the local legislator. Meanwhile, the police have increased security for Somashekar following a threat to greet him with black flags. The minister is now escorted by additional police force along with commando police, police escort and a pilot vehicle.

Meanwhile, former T Narsipur municipality president Somu and his supporters greeted the district minister with black flags during his visit to Mugur in T Narsipur. The police arrested them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ST Somashekar Congress egg attack Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp