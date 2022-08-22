Karnataka: Congress protest uncalled for, says Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar said Congress staging protest against the ‘egg attack’ on Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s car is unwarranted as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself has condemned the act.

“CM has already assured that such incidents will not occur and has beefed up the former chief minister’s security. What is the need to protest when the government has taken all measures to prevent such incidents? Police have taken action. The accused has admitted that he is a Congress worker,” he added.

When asked about the accused picture with a local BJP MLA, Somashekar maintained that it is a common practice for citizens to take selfies with the local legislator. Meanwhile, the police have increased security for Somashekar following a threat to greet him with black flags. The minister is now escorted by additional police force along with commando police, police escort and a pilot vehicle.

Meanwhile, former T Narsipur municipality president Somu and his supporters greeted the district minister with black flags during his visit to Mugur in T Narsipur. The police arrested them.

MYSURU: Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar said Congress staging protest against the ‘egg attack’ on Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s car is unwarranted as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself has condemned the act. “CM has already assured that such incidents will not occur and has beefed up the former chief minister’s security. What is the need to protest when the government has taken all measures to prevent such incidents? Police have taken action. The accused has admitted that he is a Congress worker,” he added. When asked about the accused picture with a local BJP MLA, Somashekar maintained that it is a common practice for citizens to take selfies with the local legislator. Meanwhile, the police have increased security for Somashekar following a threat to greet him with black flags. The minister is now escorted by additional police force along with commando police, police escort and a pilot vehicle. Meanwhile, former T Narsipur municipality president Somu and his supporters greeted the district minister with black flags during his visit to Mugur in T Narsipur. The police arrested them.