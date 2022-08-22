Karnataka: Hindu activists post pics of Savarkar on walls of District Congress office 

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The unknown Hindu activists posted the photos of VD Savarkar on the walls of the District Congress Office in the wee hours of Monday.

The DCC office is located in Jalanagar near the district court. The miscreants have posted at least ten posters of Savarkar on the walls, windows and doors of the Congress office.

As soon as it came to the notice of local police, they rushed to the Congress office and removed all the posters. As a precautionary measure, the police have been deployed surrounding the office of the grand old party.

As per the Congress office bearers, they are yet to file a police complaint. Former MLA Raju Alagur, president of DCC, condemned this and demanded the arrest of Hindu activists.

