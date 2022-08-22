Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Hindu activists post pics of Savarkar on walls of District Congress office 

The DCC office is located in Jalanagar near the district court. The miscreants have posted at least ten posters of Savarkar on the walls, windows and doors of the Congress office. 

Published: 22nd August 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Unknown Hindu activists have posted the photos of V D Savarkar on the walls of the District Congress Office in the city on Monday. (Photo | Express)

Unknown Hindu activists have posted the photos of V D Savarkar on the walls of the District Congress Office in the city on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The unknown Hindu activists posted the photos of VD Savarkar on the walls of the District Congress Office in the wee hours of Monday. 

The DCC office is located in Jalanagar near the district court. The miscreants have posted at least ten posters of Savarkar on the walls, windows and doors of the Congress office. 

As soon as it came to the notice of local police, they rushed to the Congress office and removed all the posters. As a precautionary measure, the police have been deployed surrounding the office of the grand old party. 

As per the Congress office bearers, they are yet to file a police complaint. Former MLA Raju Alagur, president of DCC, condemned this and demanded the arrest of Hindu activists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Activsts VD Savarkar Photos Posted Walls Congress office
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp