Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Man saves son from gang with machetes

A 45-year-old man fought a gang of machete-wielding miscreants, who barged into his house and attacked his son over a trivial issue. 

Published: 22nd August 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man fought a gang of machete-wielding miscreants, who barged into his house and attacked his son over a trivial issue.  The police arrested Harsha, Sumanth, Ganesh and Srikanth for assaulting Akshay (18), a food delivery executive, who is recuperating in a hospital.

His condition is said to be stable. Akshay had fought with the accused during a game of cricket in Mahadeshwara Nagar in Byadarahalli on August 15, police said. They had also noticed his WhatsApp status in which he has put up his photo with the caption ‘boss’. Ganesh and Sumanth wanted to avenge the humiliation during the fight and were following Akshay. 

A day later, they found him on the way and asked him to change his status, addressing them as ‘bosses’. 
“Akshay refused and went inside the house. The four accused barged in and attacked him with lethal weapons. Akshay’s father Anand Rao, who heard his son screaming, came out of his room and saw them with machetes. 

He picked up a machete and chased them out of the house, saving his son’s life,” the police said. 
The neighbours recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media, which had gone viral. 
Meanwhile, the police, who were alerted about the incident, rushed to the spot and arrested the four accused based on the victim’s statement. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
machete Byadarahalli Karnataka
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp