Karnataka: Man saves son from gang with machetes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man fought a gang of machete-wielding miscreants, who barged into his house and attacked his son over a trivial issue. The police arrested Harsha, Sumanth, Ganesh and Srikanth for assaulting Akshay (18), a food delivery executive, who is recuperating in a hospital.

His condition is said to be stable. Akshay had fought with the accused during a game of cricket in Mahadeshwara Nagar in Byadarahalli on August 15, police said. They had also noticed his WhatsApp status in which he has put up his photo with the caption ‘boss’. Ganesh and Sumanth wanted to avenge the humiliation during the fight and were following Akshay.

A day later, they found him on the way and asked him to change his status, addressing them as ‘bosses’.

“Akshay refused and went inside the house. The four accused barged in and attacked him with lethal weapons. Akshay’s father Anand Rao, who heard his son screaming, came out of his room and saw them with machetes.

He picked up a machete and chased them out of the house, saving his son’s life,” the police said.

The neighbours recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media, which had gone viral.

Meanwhile, the police, who were alerted about the incident, rushed to the spot and arrested the four accused based on the victim’s statement. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man fought a gang of machete-wielding miscreants, who barged into his house and attacked his son over a trivial issue. The police arrested Harsha, Sumanth, Ganesh and Srikanth for assaulting Akshay (18), a food delivery executive, who is recuperating in a hospital. His condition is said to be stable. Akshay had fought with the accused during a game of cricket in Mahadeshwara Nagar in Byadarahalli on August 15, police said. They had also noticed his WhatsApp status in which he has put up his photo with the caption ‘boss’. Ganesh and Sumanth wanted to avenge the humiliation during the fight and were following Akshay. A day later, they found him on the way and asked him to change his status, addressing them as ‘bosses’. “Akshay refused and went inside the house. The four accused barged in and attacked him with lethal weapons. Akshay’s father Anand Rao, who heard his son screaming, came out of his room and saw them with machetes. He picked up a machete and chased them out of the house, saving his son’s life,” the police said. The neighbours recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media, which had gone viral. Meanwhile, the police, who were alerted about the incident, rushed to the spot and arrested the four accused based on the victim’s statement. They have been remanded in judicial custody.