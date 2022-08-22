Home States Karnataka

Rumour mills create more panic than actual leopard in Karnataka's Belagavi

A leopard was first sighted at Jadhav Nagar in the city on August 5. It was later confirmed the leopard had camped in the Golf Course area.

Published: 22nd August 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The number of incidents of wild animals trespassing into human habitats appears to be on the rise in Belagavi. But more than these incidents, it is the rumours which have been generating more panic among the people. 

A leopard was first sighted at Jadhav Nagar in the city on August 5. It was later confirmed the leopard had camped in the Golf Course area. Later another leopard was sighted at Mudalagi and one more at Chikodi. This was followed by a deer being spotted at Bhutaramanahatti village and a hyena being sighted at Modaga in Belagavi taluk. On Saturday, some villagers claimed they had sighted a leopard in Bijgarni village of Belagavi taluk.

According to a farmer Somanath, Maruti Belgaonkar had been to a field in the morning when he spotted a leopard moving on the outskirts of Bijgarni. He immediately alerted the local villagers who rushed to the spot. However, before they reached, the leopard had disappeared. 

Later Vimal Belgaonkar was working in a field in that area, when she claimed she too spotted the leopard. Shivaji Nalavade, a farmer, too said he had seen a leopard while working in his field at Belavatti village. However, forest department officials denied finding any evidence or pug marks of the leopard. A leopard was rumoured to be moving around at Basawan Kudachi village. When the forest officials arrived, they found that villagers had confused a hyena with a leopard. 

Meanwhile, tension prevailed after a herd of Indian Gaurs was seen in the fields near Rankunde, Uchawade, Kineya and surrounding villages in Belagavi taluk on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard wild animals trespassing Belagavi
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp