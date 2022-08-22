Rumour mills create more panic than actual leopard in Karnataka's Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The number of incidents of wild animals trespassing into human habitats appears to be on the rise in Belagavi. But more than these incidents, it is the rumours which have been generating more panic among the people.

A leopard was first sighted at Jadhav Nagar in the city on August 5. It was later confirmed the leopard had camped in the Golf Course area. Later another leopard was sighted at Mudalagi and one more at Chikodi. This was followed by a deer being spotted at Bhutaramanahatti village and a hyena being sighted at Modaga in Belagavi taluk. On Saturday, some villagers claimed they had sighted a leopard in Bijgarni village of Belagavi taluk.

According to a farmer Somanath, Maruti Belgaonkar had been to a field in the morning when he spotted a leopard moving on the outskirts of Bijgarni. He immediately alerted the local villagers who rushed to the spot. However, before they reached, the leopard had disappeared.

Later Vimal Belgaonkar was working in a field in that area, when she claimed she too spotted the leopard. Shivaji Nalavade, a farmer, too said he had seen a leopard while working in his field at Belavatti village. However, forest department officials denied finding any evidence or pug marks of the leopard. A leopard was rumoured to be moving around at Basawan Kudachi village. When the forest officials arrived, they found that villagers had confused a hyena with a leopard.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed after a herd of Indian Gaurs was seen in the fields near Rankunde, Uchawade, Kineya and surrounding villages in Belagavi taluk on Saturday.

