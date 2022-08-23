Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru rural sub-registrar, BJP councillor, inspector held in Jaipur for gambling

The gambling session was organised by a Delhi-based man and the entry per head was fixed at Rs 2 lakh.

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gambling

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A Bengaluru Rural district sub-registrar, Kolar City Municipality nominated councillor, police inspector attached to the cybersecurity cell and four others from Karnataka were among the 84 people arrested at a farmhouse in Jaisinghpura Khor of Jaipur on charges of gambling during the weekend.

The gambling session was organised by a Delhi-based man and the entry per head was fixed at Rs 2 lakh. The police also arrested 13 women, who were brought from outside Rajasthan to entertain the guests. During the raid, playing card tables, 14 luxury cars and Rs 23 lakh cash were seized, sources said. The seven arrested from Karnataka are Bengaluru Rural District Sub-Registrar Srinath, Kolar town nominated councillor Sathish (BJP), Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics wing Inspector Anjanappa, teacher Ramesh, businessmen Sudhakar and Sabharish and another person, they said.

The police raided the farmhouse on credible information that some high-profile gamblers were gathering for the high-stakes event. It is said the organisers had the contacts of top gamblers from different cities and sent out the invites. Charges under various sections of the Gambling Act have been slapped against them, while the organisers have also been booked for human trafficking.

Apart from Karnataka, gamblers from Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and New Delhi had gathered in Jaipur, the sources said. Kolar SP Devaraj said Anjanappa had applied for leave for three days and he was suspended after the gambling case surfaced. All those who were arrested were released on station bail later.

Comments

