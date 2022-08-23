Home States Karnataka

Fight turns communal in Karnataka's Shivamogga town

The tournament was being held at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Bazaar in Shivamogga wears a deserted look on Tuesday | Shimoga Nandan

Gandhi Bazaar in Shivamogga wears a deserted look on Tuesday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  A tiff between two spectators over a petty issue during a zonal volleyball tournament for primary schools flared up, triggering communal tension in Shiralakoppa town in the district on Monday. Shops downed their shutters immediately, while the police intensified patrolling to prevent any untoward incident.

The tournament was being held at Indira Gandhi Stadium. According to a police complaint, Manchinakoppa village resident Annappa was watching the match when another man brought a chair and sat in front of him, blocking his view. A verbal duel broke out and the other person slapped Annappa. Later, the villagers pacified them both.

But when Annappa and his friends Pawan, Manikantha, Puneet, Pramod and Shivaraj were returning home, Parvez (26), Zabiulla (23) and Shakeel (30), all local residents, allegedly attacked them with stones, sticks and rods. They also made casteist remarks against Annappa and his friends.

The injured were admitted at a government hospital at Shiralakoppa. Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said the police registered a case based on a complaint by the injured. The police have detained two people and are interrogating them.  The incident, meanwhile, led to a tense situation in the town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
volleyball communal Shiralakoppa Shivamogga
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp