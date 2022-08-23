IIMR signs MoU with Akshaya PatraMillets to boost mid-day meal nutrition 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the mid-day meal menu for children in schools, millets like jowar, bajra and ragi will be introduced across the state and country. Aimed at ensuring nutrition for kids as part of the Poshan Abhiyan, the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), which has signed an MoU with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to add millets to the dietary regime, will introduce the new menu in three months.

They have started research and development to work on the action plan. B Dayakar Rao, CEO of Nutrihub and Principal Scientist in ICA-IIMR, said that the change will be implemented gradually. A pilot project will be taken up in some schools in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Based on the feedback, revisions will be done, and they will be rolled out in all schools. “Initially, the diet will be changed once a week.

It will be introduced in combinations so that children get the taste of it. Multi-grain meal combinations will also be given with wheat and rice. Initially, major millets will be given importance,” he said. Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Anant Arora said that along with this the source of protein, calories and micro-nutrients will also be enhanced for children, and they will be asked for regular feedback. The initiative has been undertaken ahead of the International Year of Millets in 2023.

