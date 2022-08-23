Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: No mention of  G T Devegowda on JDS official website

Devegowda’s followers, especially those from rural parts of Mysuru, are angry and curious to know their leader’s next move.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

G T Devegowda (File photo | EPS)

G T Devegowda (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  At a time when everything appeared calm in the JDS Mysuru district unit after former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy confirmed that senior party leader G T Devegowda will stay in the party as all differences have been sorted out, a new development has sent the latter’s followers into a tizzy.

This is because there is no mention of Devegowda on the JDS official website, which has photos and names of all its MLAs and MPs. Devegowda had contested on a JDS ticket and defeated Siddaramaiah, who was the sitting chief minister back then, in the high-voltage 2018 election.

Devegowda’s followers, especially those from rural parts of Mysuru, are angry and curious to know their leader’s next move. Considering the influence that he wields in the region, JDS leader and KR Nagar MLA SaRa Mahesh met Devegowda recently to convince him to stay in the party.

“This has been done deliberately by JDS leaders. Though he had thought of continuing in the party  because of his respect for party supremo HD Deve Gowda, not putting up his photo and name on the website is a disrespect to our leader. We have brought this to Devegowda’s notice and we will discuss it further,” said a former zilla panchayat member.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka G T Devegowda
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp