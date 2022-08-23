Karnataka: No mention of  G T Devegowda on JDS official website

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when everything appeared calm in the JDS Mysuru district unit after former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy confirmed that senior party leader G T Devegowda will stay in the party as all differences have been sorted out, a new development has sent the latter’s followers into a tizzy.

This is because there is no mention of Devegowda on the JDS official website, which has photos and names of all its MLAs and MPs. Devegowda had contested on a JDS ticket and defeated Siddaramaiah, who was the sitting chief minister back then, in the high-voltage 2018 election.

Devegowda’s followers, especially those from rural parts of Mysuru, are angry and curious to know their leader’s next move. Considering the influence that he wields in the region, JDS leader and KR Nagar MLA SaRa Mahesh met Devegowda recently to convince him to stay in the party.

“This has been done deliberately by JDS leaders. Though he had thought of continuing in the party because of his respect for party supremo HD Deve Gowda, not putting up his photo and name on the website is a disrespect to our leader. We have brought this to Devegowda’s notice and we will discuss it further,” said a former zilla panchayat member.

MYSURU: At a time when everything appeared calm in the JDS Mysuru district unit after former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy confirmed that senior party leader G T Devegowda will stay in the party as all differences have been sorted out, a new development has sent the latter’s followers into a tizzy. This is because there is no mention of Devegowda on the JDS official website, which has photos and names of all its MLAs and MPs. Devegowda had contested on a JDS ticket and defeated Siddaramaiah, who was the sitting chief minister back then, in the high-voltage 2018 election. Devegowda’s followers, especially those from rural parts of Mysuru, are angry and curious to know their leader’s next move. Considering the influence that he wields in the region, JDS leader and KR Nagar MLA SaRa Mahesh met Devegowda recently to convince him to stay in the party. “This has been done deliberately by JDS leaders. Though he had thought of continuing in the party because of his respect for party supremo HD Deve Gowda, not putting up his photo and name on the website is a disrespect to our leader. We have brought this to Devegowda’s notice and we will discuss it further,” said a former zilla panchayat member.