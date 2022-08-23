Karnataka: Two cousins killed, 7 injured in car-container accident collision

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman and her cousin died while seven others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling collided with a container vehicle on Old Madras Road near Hoskote on Sunday night. The family of nine, including three children, had travelled from KR Puram to a place of worship near Chintamani on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred when they were returning to Bengaluru. The car collided with a container vehicle carrying brand new two-wheelers. The driver of the container reportedly applied sudden brakes. The car driver, who was reportedly overspeeding, was unable to apply sudden brakes and collided with the container. The two victims died on the spot, while the seven others sustained severe injuries and were shifted to the MVJ Hospital in Hoskote.

The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical. “The deceased are Shaziya Bhanu, 23, and her cousin Ibrahim Pasha, 17, residents of Basavanapura in KR Puram. Pasha was working as a welder while Bhanu stayed at home. The accident happened between Athihotta Gate and Channapura Gate on the Old Madras Road towards Bengaluru,” said the police. While three persons were seated in the front of the five-seater hatchback car, six others were sitting behind. After the accident, the container driver escaped from the spot after leaving the vehicle at the spot.

