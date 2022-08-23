Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Two cousins killed, 7 injured in car-container accident collision

After the accident, the container driver escaped from the spot after leaving the vehicle at the spot.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman and her cousin died while seven others sustained injuries after the car they were  travelling collided with a container vehicle on Old Madras Road near Hoskote on Sunday night. The family of nine, including three children, had travelled from KR Puram to a place of worship near Chintamani on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred when they were returning to Bengaluru. The car collided with a container vehicle carrying brand new two-wheelers. The driver of the container reportedly applied sudden brakes. The car driver, who was reportedly overspeeding, was unable to apply sudden brakes and collided with the container. The two victims died on the spot, while the seven others sustained severe injuries and were shifted to the MVJ Hospital in Hoskote.

The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical. “The deceased are Shaziya Bhanu, 23, and her cousin Ibrahim Pasha, 17, residents of Basavanapura in KR Puram. Pasha was working as a welder while Bhanu stayed at home. The accident happened between Athihotta Gate and Channapura Gate on the Old Madras Road towards Bengaluru,” said the police. While three persons were seated in the front of the five-seater hatchback car, six others were sitting behind.  After the accident, the container driver escaped from the spot after leaving the vehicle at the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
car-container vehicle collision accident Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp