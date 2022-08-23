Police open fire at man after he assaults cop in Mangaluru rural station

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Police opened fire on an accused in a murder bid case after he reportedly attacked a police constable of Mangaluru Rural police station while being taken for a spot mahazar at Kambala village. Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that accused Mista alias Mohammed Mushtaakq (26) was being taken to Kambala for the recovery of a vehicle and weapons used in an offence. He tried to escape after assaulting police constable Saddam Hussain prompting PSI Vinayaka Bhavikatti to open fire in the air first and then at his leg.

Mista was wanted in an attempt to murder case which took place on August 19 near Badriya Madrasa at Valacchil. He allegedly assaulted Ramlan Asif after the latter had asked him to return the mobile phone of his nephew. In a fit of rage, Mista assaulted Ramlan with a knife. When Ramlan raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed to the spot. On seeing the gathering, Mista issued a threat to Ramlan Asif and fled from the spot. Ramlan is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Following the complaint from Yusuf Mirshad, two persons — Mista and Ashik were booked.

