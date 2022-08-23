Home States Karnataka

Police open fire at man after he assaults cop in Mangaluru rural station

Mista was wanted in an attempt to murder case which took place on August 19 near Badriya Madrasa at Valacchil.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Police opened fire on an accused in a murder bid case after he reportedly attacked a police constable of Mangaluru Rural police station while being taken for a spot mahazar at Kambala village. Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that accused Mista alias Mohammed Mushtaakq (26) was being taken to Kambala for the recovery of a vehicle and weapons used in an offence. He tried to escape after assaulting police constable Saddam Hussain prompting PSI Vinayaka Bhavikatti to open fire in the air first and then at his leg.

Mista was wanted in an attempt to murder case which took place on August 19 near Badriya Madrasa at Valacchil. He allegedly assaulted Ramlan Asif after the latter had asked him to return the mobile phone of his nephew. In a fit of rage, Mista assaulted Ramlan with a knife. When Ramlan raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed to the spot. On seeing the gathering, Mista issued a threat to Ramlan Asif and fled from the spot. Ramlan is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Following the complaint from Yusuf Mirshad, two persons — Mista and Ashik were booked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police open fire Mangaluru Rural police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp