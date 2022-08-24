Home States Karnataka

Chicken politics: Congress leaders challenge BJP not to get votes of those who eat non-veg

“If BJP and RSS have the guts, they should declare that they don’t want votes of those who eat non-vegetarian food. They should declare that such people should not support their party,” Ugrappa said.

Published: 24th August 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a number of WhatsApp messages doing the rounds critical of opposition leader Siddaramaiah for allegedly eating a chicken dish before visiting a temple, former MP VS Ugrappa and former minister HM Revanna on Tuesday came to his defence.

“If BJP and RSS have the guts, they should declare that they don’t want votes of those who eat non-vegetarian food. They should declare that such people should not support their party,” Ugrappa said. He asked how many Ram bhakts in BJP have read the Ramayana? “In the Ramayana, Sita prays to the River Ganga as she crosses it: Protect us for 14 years, and when we come back, I will give you meat and liquor to your satisfaction. When Lord Ram goes to Maharishi Bharadwaj’s ashram, the latter says to him, ‘You are a Kshatriya. You, Lakshmana and your wife Sita are meat eaters,’” Ugrappa said.

“There is the story of Bedara Kannappa who gives meat to Lord Shiva. Lord Tirupati Thimmappa’s devotees offer meat to the diety on Shravana Saturdays. Goddess Lakshmi Narasimha of Tumakuru is also offered meat,’’ he said.  Revanna pointed out that close to 80 per cent of Indians are nonvegetarians. “Meat is offered during worship in many temples. In Pandavapura, brandy and meat are offered to a deity. Chicken and liquor are kept in a temple at Irkur in Kannur district of Kerala and nonvegetarian dishes are offered as prasadam,’’ he said.

TAGS
HM Revanna Siddaramaiah non-vegetarian food Chicken BJP
