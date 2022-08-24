Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC accepts marriage between victim and accused, quashes POCSO charges

The court said if the victim turns hostile in the trial and petitioner gets acquitted of all offences, the sword of crime would have torn the soul of the accused.

Published: 24th August 2022

BENGALURU: Accepting a settlement between the victim and accused on account of marriage, the Karnataka High Court terminated criminal proceedings pending against the accused before the Bengaluru Rural Additional District and Sessions Court, under the provisions of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“In the light of marriage between the victim and accused, the marriage is registered, a certificate being issued in accordance with law depicting the couple to be a legally wedded husband and wife, a girl child being born from wedlock to which a birth certificate is issued... In such cases, the prosecution can hardly prove the guilt against the petitioner-accused,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, while disposing of a petition filed by a 23-year-old accused, through his advocate K G Aiyappa.

The victim deposed before the sessions court that the physical relationship between her and the accused was consensual, and at that time, she was 17 years old and the petitioner was aged 20. On March 5, 2020, after about a year of the alleged incident, she attained the age of 18. She also filed an affidavit that she and the accused were in love. After this evidence, the accused was granted bail, after being in judicial custody for more than 18 months. On November 9, 2020, the accused and victim got married.  

The court said if the victim turns hostile in the trial and the petitioner gets acquitted of all offences, the sword of crime would have torn the soul of the accused. It is not the end result that is painful or otherwise, but the process in the criminal justice system that generates such pain. In the teeth of these facts, if the court would shut its doors on the couple who are married and bringing up the child, the proceedings would result in a miscarriage of justice, the court observed, referring to opposition by the government advocate to close proceedings. Citing a plethora of judgments which have quashed proceedings on account of the marriage between the victim and accused, Justice Nagaprasanna said, “I deem it appropriate to follow those judgments and quash the proceedings.”

