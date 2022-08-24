Home States Karnataka

Standard Chartered Bank directed to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to Madras lawyer for calling over 58 times

Bank was directed to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation with 8% interest & Rs 10,000 litigation expenses to the lawyer for calling over 58 times in 4 months to clear dues, though he paid it before due date.

Published: 24th August 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

(Representational Photo)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Consumer Commission directed Standard Chartered bank to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation with 8 per cent interest per annum and Rs 10,000 litigation expenses to a 75-year-old lawyer, practising at Madras High Court for calling over 58 times in more than four months through its collection agents via phone and sending messages to clear dues, though he paid before the due date.

The Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the order to the bank, Rajaji Salai, Madras, to pay compensation and litigation expenses to Loganathan Jayakumar, residing at Koramangala, as it has not challenged the complaint by remaining absent though notice was served.

Loganathan, a credit card holder of the bank, who has been using it for nearly 25 years, went in person to the bank and paid full dues of Rs 31,271 in January 2022 by cheque after he received a statement in respect to a certain transaction.

However, a few days later the bank started sending messages and making phone calls continuously asking him to pay the due money, stating that he would be facing legal actions if he failed to remit the amount. As the bank kept on threatening him more than 26 times from February 8 to 19, 2022, he was forced to approach the commission for mental agony and harassment.

Partly allowing the complaint filed by Loganathan, the consumer commission said that the documents clearly disclosed that the bank has informed Loganathan that they regret the inconvenience caused to him (complainant), but it has not taken action till June 7, 2022, even though Loganathan was filing complaints from February 2022.

"The bank would have given direction to the concerned branch or section to stop calling the complainant in view of the payment made by him. Instead of this, they have made the life of the complainant miserable. Hence the bank has committed a deficiency in service on their part. They have caused mental agony, torture and harassment to the complainant who is a senior citizen," the commission said, directing them to pay the compensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer Commission Madras High Court Lawyer
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp