Vijayendra stands in for B S Yediyurappa, to focus on Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With former chief minister B S Yediyurappa being elevated to the national level as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board, his son and party state vice-president B Y Vijayendra has started focusing on Karnataka affairs, especially keeping the backing of religious heads intact.

On Monday, Vijayendra took part in various religious events in Gadag and Shivamogga districts, where he sought the blessings of Veerashaiva Lingayat community head Sri Karivrushabadeshikendra Swami of Nonavinakere Karibsaveshwara Mutt near Tiptur, and also Sri Dingaleshwara Swami of Shirahatti, of Sri Jagadguru Fakeereshwara Mutt, which is famous for communal harmony.

For over a decade, Yediyurappa managed to have a grip on the community’s religious institutions across the state, and Vijayendra, who is eyeing the chief minister’s post in future, is also trying it out and has almost succeeded, according to sources. For 2023, following his father’s advice, Vijayendra is preparing the ground to contest from Shikaripura assembly seat. In fact, Yediyurappa had already declared Vijayendra’s candidature for the seat, which he is likely to vacate. Though the declaration had sparked off a controversy, Yediyurappa managed to convince the party high command, which has also given its green signal, a source informed TNIE.

Vijayendra also wooed the Lambani (SC) community by taking part in the 71st birthday bash of Shirahatti MLA Ramappa Lamani, an influential leader of the community. This sends out a clear message to the Lambani community in Shikaripura, which has a considerable voter population after the Veerashaiva Lingayat community. The community has traditionally backed Yediyurappa, and also B Y Raghavendra in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency. Now, Vijayendra is trying to win them over ahead of his electoral debut, observed a political pundit.

The roadshow in Shikaripura clearly indicated that Vijayendra is focusing on the constituency for a strong grounding so that he can attend to the BJP’s assignments, which could be on the cards for him ahead of the 2023 polls.

