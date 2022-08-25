BBMP babus seek 50 per cent commission: Karnataka contractors

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as charges of ‘40 per cent commission’ corruption tainting the Bommai government, now there are allegations that in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it extends to 50 per cent, considering files going through a long process and passing more tables that jacks up the total commission.

BBMP Contractors’ Association president Manjunath KT on Wednesday alleged that to move files in the BBMP and get them cleared from different ‘tables’ (a lengthier process), the commission cut goes up to 50 per cent. He attributed it to new rules and more “number of tables” to clear the files, increasing the burden on contractors.

These allegations came after Manjunath gave a presentation to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath while appealing to him to tackle corruption and cut down the lengthy process that escalates commissions.

After the meeting, Manjunath told reporters, “Contractors are in pain. Without greasing the palms of officials nothing happens. New measures are only creating trouble. We are finding it difficult to execute works with transparency. The pending bills of Rs 3,600 crore for the last 23 months should be cleared soon. Since Bengalureans are paying taxes, we have to give good projects.”

He said Girinath responded positively saying a meeting will be called with senior engineers and zonal commissioners to “bring down the number of tables”. “We will give a representation to the CM (Basavaraj Bommai) and also to all the Bengaluru City MLAs and agitate if our concerns are not heard,” Manjunath warned.

Agreeing that he assured contractors of cutting down the number of tables, Girinath told TNIE that while there is a need to put an end to more processes, the BBMP will not compromise on decentralisation measures. “The contractors fear that old bills will be impacted by the measures, but that is not the case. The new measures are only to bring more transparency into future projects,” he said.

He contended that the Technical Vigilance Cell officials will check at least 10 per cent of the projects randomly to ensure quality works are being executed transparently. The contractors want this to be changed. “We cannot change laws. If they are not happy, they are welcome to opt-out and others (contractors) can take over,” he added.

