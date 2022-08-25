Home States Karnataka

Congress using Karnataka contractors’ association for political gains, says BJP

CM Bommai responded to suggestions given by Kempanna and implemented them, he said and added that the government constituted a committee headed by a retired judge to scrutinise tenders.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after the Karnataka Contractors Association again made serious allegations against the State Government, the ruling BJP leaders accused the Opposition Congress of using the association for its political gains. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar accused association president Kempanna of making baseless allegations after meeting Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to suggestions given by Kempanna and implemented them, he said and added that the government constituted a committee headed by a retired judge to scrutinise tenders and cleared pending bills in many departments.

Sudhakar termed the contractors association’s allegations as a Congress-sponsored campaign against the government and an attempt to make it an election issue to create a negative impression about the government. The minister said Kempanna made allegations against the elected representatives from all parties and if he wants to get those involved in corruption punished, he can complain to the Lokayukta.
“Congress is trying to make Kempanna a scapegoat. They are using his experience and seniority. I humbly suggest Kempanna not to become a scapegoat,” the minister added.

Senior BJP leader MP Renukacharya said there is no truth in the allegations by the contractors association. The letter written to the Prime Minister was drafted at the State Congress president’s residence, he alleged. The BJP leader urged the association president to release all details, instead of making baseless allegations to bring a bad name to the government, which is working transparently. “It is all a conspiracy by the Congress,” he added.

