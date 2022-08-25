Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel faces backlash from ranks again

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled to visit Mangaluru on September 2, BJP has landed itself in a tight spot with party ranks expressing their resentment on social media against state party chief and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. As Kateel’s term ends this month, the party is looking for a successor.

The main allegation against him is that he has been “ignoring” party workers and not meeting them. The local BJP leadership tried to address the issue by speaking to some unhappy party workers. Recently, party workers had attacked Kateel’s car and also shouted slogans against him when he turned up late at the house of murdered BJP worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare.

Former MLC Go Madhu Sudhan, however, said a party chief, who is saddled with the responsibility of the entire state, cannot always be locally available for party work in his constituency as an MP. Dakshina Kannada district party president Sudarshan Moodbidri said he is aware of the issue, but refused to comment. Party General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “Those criticising Kateel are Congress members and some disgruntled BJP workers, trying to discredit him ahead of the PM’s visit.”But Kateel seems to be taking the criticism in his stride and is busy meeting local office-bearers and legislators on preparations for the PM’s visit. When contacted, Kateel refused to comment.

BENGALURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled to visit Mangaluru on September 2, BJP has landed itself in a tight spot with party ranks expressing their resentment on social media against state party chief and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. As Kateel’s term ends this month, the party is looking for a successor. The main allegation against him is that he has been “ignoring” party workers and not meeting them. The local BJP leadership tried to address the issue by speaking to some unhappy party workers. Recently, party workers had attacked Kateel’s car and also shouted slogans against him when he turned up late at the house of murdered BJP worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare. Former MLC Go Madhu Sudhan, however, said a party chief, who is saddled with the responsibility of the entire state, cannot always be locally available for party work in his constituency as an MP. Dakshina Kannada district party president Sudarshan Moodbidri said he is aware of the issue, but refused to comment. Party General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “Those criticising Kateel are Congress members and some disgruntled BJP workers, trying to discredit him ahead of the PM’s visit.”But Kateel seems to be taking the criticism in his stride and is busy meeting local office-bearers and legislators on preparations for the PM’s visit. When contacted, Kateel refused to comment.