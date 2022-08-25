Harangi Reservoir in Kodagu to be beautified

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Harangi Reservoir in Kodagu will soon witness beautification work to attract more tourists. The reservoir, meanwhile, wears a colourful look as the crest gates have now been equipped with LED lights.

Harangi Reservoir near Kushalnagar is one of the popular tourist destinations in the district and is visited by over two lakh tourists annually. A minimum entry fee of Rs 10 is being currently collected from the visitors. However, steps are now being taken to improve the reservoir to make it aesthetically appealing.

“The LED lights to the crest gates have been fixed using the Annual Maintenance Funds. More beautification works will commence shortly as several proposals have been readied for the development of the reservoir,” confirmed Chennakeshava, the system engineer of Harangi Reservoir.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Executive Engineer, Puttaswamy confirmed, “Two proposals for the beautification of the reservoir premises have received approval and the work for the same will begin shortly.”

He explained that a Rs 98 lakh project has been approved to fix lighting across the reservoir area. “The garden, drainage gallery, crest gates and the surrounding areas of the dam will be fitted with improved lighting under the project,” he added.

Further, a chain link fencing will be installed across the musical fountain area in the reservoir “A conflict wild elephant had entered the reservoir premises a couple of times. To avoid this in future, Rs 90 lakh has been approved for the establishment of chain link fencing. The funds will also be used to equip the fountain with a diesel generator,” he explained.

Apart from the approved projects, Rs one crore proposal has been forwarded to the state to improve the musical fountain in the area alongside establishing a rain shelter – with nearly 500 seating capacity – across the fountain.

