Jarkiholi on Karnataka BJP target as anti-RSS book makes uproar 

Published: 25th August 2022 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi (Photo| EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur 
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the Congress party is relying heavily on KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi to win some of the important seats from Karnataka in the 2023 assembly elections, it has come to light that the RSS and BJP leadership is working out a strategy to defeat him in Yamakanmardi constituency in an attempt to weaken a politically-influential Jarkiholi family of Gokak.

According to sources, a section of RSS and BJP leadership is fuming over Jarkiholi, MLA from Yamakanmardi, ever since an anti-RSS book 'RSS Uddha Agala' authored by noted writer Devnoor Mahadev, was published by Manava Badhutva Vedike (MBV), an organisation founded by Satish Jarkiholi. The book is not only critical of the RSS' ideology but hits out mercilessly at the right-wing ecosystem.

"The RSS ranks are keen to suppress Jarkiholis more after the book began receiving an overwhelming response from the readers," sources said, adding that the BJP leadership has decided to go all out in Yamakanamardi in an attempt to defeat Jarkiholi, who takes the final call on political issues when it comes to Jarkiholi family.

"As the Congress is keen to utilise Jarkiholi's popularity to defeat several candidates in Mumbai-Karnataka, the BJP leadership is planning to keep him confined to Yamanmardi by exerting pressure on him. Several noted leaders of the BJP including Laxman Savadi, Shashikala Jolle, Umesh Katti and several legislators from the Belagavi region are expected to bolster BJP in Yamakanmardi to target Jarkiholi,'' sources said.

In the last assembly elections, Jarkiholi was able to scrape through in Yamakanmardi winning the seat merely by about 3,000 votes against Maruti Ashtagi of the BJP. Jarkiholi had kept himself busy in the Badami constituency to support the Congress candidate and former CM Siddaramaiah during the last assembly polls. He did not visit Yamakanmardi at all last time, confident of his third win which he pulled off by a slender margin eventually.

Several BJP leaders have already announced in Belagavi targeting Jarkiholi and MLA of Belagavi Rural segment Laxmi Hebbalkar. Sources added that the saffron outfit may field a locally-popular Basavaraj Hundri against Jarkiholi in Yamakanmardi replacing Maruti Ashtagi who has already lost twice against Jarkiholi from the same constituency. But the BJP is watching the political developments steadily before taking a final call, sources added.

On the other hand, Jarkiholi said he was confident of a fourth win from Yamakanmardi this time while adding that he won by a narrow margin in the last election for being out of the constituency during the elections. "Our opponents will naturally like to build their camps stronger when it comes to facing big elections. Let them work harder and I will also do my part of it,'' he said, adding that the Congress party is undoubtedly set to gain an upper hand in the 2023 elections in the state.

