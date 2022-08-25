Karnataka writers Dadapeer Jyman, Thamanna Beegar bag Akademi awards

Home States Karnataka

The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a memento, will be presented in New Delhi in December.

Published: 25th August 2022

By Kiran Balannanavar and Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

HOSAPETE, KARWAR: Young writer Dadapeer Jyman from Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagar district, and Thamanna Beegar, a retired teacher from Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district, have been honoured with the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award for 2022.

The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a memento, will be presented in New Delhi in December. Jyman was picked in the young literary section for his story collection ‘Neelakurinji’, while Beegar bagged the award for his children’s book ‘Bavali Guhe’.  

“I am delighted. It’s an unforgettable moment in my life,” Jyman, who works with a private company in Bengaluru, told TNIE. “I am proud to receive the country’s second highest literary award,” he added. 

