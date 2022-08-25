Home States Karnataka

Mining threatens 12th-century temple in Kumaraswamy Hills

But a mine is located less than 600 metres from the temple.

The 12th century Parvati temple nestled in the Swamimalai Hill in Ballari district.

By Kiran Balannanavar
BALLARI: Increasing stone mining at Sandur taluk in Ballari district is posing a threat to the 12th-century Parvati temple nestled in the Swamimalai Hill, also referred to as Kumaraswamy Hills. The temple, protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), is partially damaged and villagers are demanding the immediate intervention from the authorities to save the structure.

The locals have accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to the mining activities going around the temple area. “ASI rules specify that no mining activity can be taken up within a 2 km radius of any protected monument.

But a mine is located less than 600 metres from the temple. There are multiple companies which have started mining in recent times, causing damage to the temple property. Last week a portion of the structure collapsed and the periphery wall of the temple was damaged,” said a villager from Sandur.

‘ASI to submit report on damage’

Pavan Kumar Malapati, Deputy Commissioner of Ballari, told the TNIE that the authorities are trying to find out the reason for the damage to the temple. “If a mining industry violates any rule, action will be taken. I have already spoken to ASI officials who will soon inspect the temple and submit a report,” he said. An official from ASI, Hampi circle, said a team was sent to inspect the damage. “We have sought a detailed report. It’s too early to say if the damage was caused due to mining activities”.

A senior ASI officer said pictures of the damaged portions have gone viral on social media. Sreeshaila Aladahalli, a social activist from Sandur, said that for the last two years the residents have been urgingthe administration to protect Parvati and Sri Kumaraswamy temples. “The Supreme Court has said in Hosapete Jambunath Temple case that all mining activities within 2 km radius of any ASI protected zone should be banned. We will take out a padayatra from Sandur if action is not taken,” he said. 

