Will get clean chit from court in contractor suicide case: Karnataka MLA KS Eshwarappa

Reacting to Patil’s wife Jayashree approaching the court, Eshwarappa said he learnt about it from newspapers.

Published: 25th August 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: MLA KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday expressed confidence that he will get a clean chit from the court in a case related to the suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil, who had blamed Eshwarappa, the then RDPR minister, for his death. 

Reacting to Patil’s wife Jayashree approaching the court, Eshwarappa said he learnt about it from newspapers. He said that a victim’s family has all the right to approach the court. Eshwarappa said he resigned as minister after the allegations were made against him. The BJP leader said he will wait for the court to pronounce its verdict and has no objections even if the case goes to the Supreme Court.

