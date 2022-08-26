40 per cent bribe helped BJP become rich: Karnataka leader of opposition Hariprasad

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The 40 per cent commission charges by contractors have given fresh political ammunition to the Opposition parties against the BJP government. Leader of Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad alleged that the BJP and RSS became the richest organisations in the country in just eight years due to the commissions. Hariprasad, who visited Mysuru to hold a meeting with Congress leaders ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi on September 7, said the Congress created history, but the BJP and RSS have twisted it.

Leader of Opposition in the Council B K Hariprasad and other Congress leaders at a meeting to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s rally, in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayashankar S

Slamming CM Bommai for his Satya Harischandra remark against former CM Siddaramaiah, Hariprasad said contractor association president Kempanna had complained about the commission corruption to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a year back. “But the BJP government failed to take any action on the charges. So Kempanna submitted a memorandum to Siddaramaiah. Congress does not want certificates from BJP but from the people. Let the government order a CBI probe or judicial inquiry. Let them prove they are not involved in the commission scam,” he said.

Stating that the BJP is the richest political party while the RSS is the richest NGO in the country, Hariprasad alleged that BJP and RSS became rich through the 40 per cent commission. “Just in eight years of the BJP government, they became the richest. BJP constructed its office in Delhi spending Rs 1,600 crore. But even after 75 years, Congress has no offices in several districts in the country,” he said.

