Karnataka CM hits out at Congress, contractors’ association, seeks proof to order probe

Says Oppn can approach Lokayukta instead of making politically motivated allegations

Published: 26th August 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers hit out at the contractors association that made the ‘40% commission’ allegation against the State Government and the Opposition Congress which demanded a judicial probe. The issue was also informally discussed during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Dismissing the demand for a judicial probe, Bommai said he is ready to order an enquiry if the association provides the details. “I demand him (contractor association president) to provide the details about the allegations he is making. If he gives me the details, I will order enquiry within 24 hours,” the CM said responding to Contractors Association President Kempanna’s allegations against Horticulture Minister Munirathna that he had directed officials to collect money from contractors.

“There has to be a complaint, the accused should be named and there has to be evidence to order a probe. In the absence of any of those and just based on media reports, they (Congress) are demanding for a judicial probe,” Bommai shot back.

 Terming allegations against the government as irresponsible statements, Bommai said instead of making politically motivated allegations, they should approach Lokayukta. “We have a Lokayukta that is fully independent to investigate any case. Why we should not use it? Instead of doing so, they are making politically motivated allegations,” he said.

Bommai said Kempanna’s is not the only contractors association in Karnataka as there are many contractors associations with over 40,000 contractors. “We know why such remarks are made after meeting Siddaramaiah. They claim MLAs from all parties, including Congress, JDS and BJP were involved... but do not give any evidence. If they say it was there even during previous governments, what were they doing at that time?” the CM questioned.

Bommai said the State Government has ensured transparency, cleared pending bills and also considered all their suggestions. “Instead of making sweeping remarks, they must make specific allegations. For the first time, they have named a minister. The minister said he is filing a defamation case,” he said. Bommai said as a contractor Kempanna also has the responsibility to do the work well.

LET KEMPANNA GO TO LOKAYUKTA OR HC: MINISTER
Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy said no one is stopping Kempanna from going to the High Court or Lokayukta.  “The allegation he is making is damaging the state’s reputation. We are hurt. Let him make allegations by giving documents and proofs. At least let him give proof to media... instead of that he is just making baseless allegations. I condemn this’’ he said. “Kempanna said he has all the documents, let him release the documents,’’ he said. The minister said Kempanna should go to the CM, who will order an inquiry and if he does not trust Bommai, let him go to Lokayukta or even the HC. Madhuswamy said none of them know what work Kempanna is taking up, though he claims to be a government contractor.

