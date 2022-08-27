Home States Karnataka

Bommai does a B S Yediyurappa, doles out largesse for Tigalas

Bommai, slipping into Yediyurappa’s oversized shoes, went a step ahead and announced setting up of a study chair on the deity in Tumkur University.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanks the gathering at an event for the Tigala community in Tumakuru on Friday

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in an apparent attempt to woo the backward Tigala community for the BJP, ahead of the BBMP and assembly polls, on Friday declared that the government will issue an order to officially observe the community’s deity ‘Agni Banniraya Swamy’ Jayanti. “But it will not be an official holiday,” he clarified while taking part in the community’s convention held at Glass House at Amanikere tank here.

On April 1, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had, in a similar move, taken part in the ‘Jayanti’ organised by the community, and announced Rs 25 lakh personally for the construction of a community hall. Bommai, slipping into Yediyurappa’s oversized shoes, went a step ahead and announced the setting up of a study chair on the deity in Tumkur University. “Though the Constitution gave equal rights to all, the question of how many benefited from it is still a question. You should back those who strengthen your community,” Bommai said, adding that his government will release Rs 5 crore for the construction of community halls that remained incomplete.

Former MLA Ne La Narendra Babu claimed that the community, which has a sizable population in the Old Mysuru region, Bengaluru, Ramanagara and Tumkuru districts, plays a decisive role in about 48 assembly constituencies.

Bommai, responding to Babu’s proposal, promised 10 acres of land and a CA site for the community in Bengaluru. Interestingly, he did not reply to the demand of the community -- which now comes under 2A reservation -- that it should be included under Category-I.

The event also saw scores of BJP leaders, including former minister C P Yogeshwar, LS member G S Basavaraju, MLAs G B Jyotiganesh, Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, Masale Jayaram, BBMP ticket aspirant A H Basavaraju, taking part. The religious head, Sri Jnananandapuri Swami, was honoured on the occasion.

DKS, HDK FLY DOWN
After Bommai left, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who was attending another event in Hunsur, flew to Tumakuru, braving the rain. Kumaraswamy promised that the JDS would field two of the community’s leaders in the 2023 assembly polls.

