Congress to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bengaluru

Shivakumar hit out at the BJP for distributing Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s posters for the Ganesh festival.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with representatives of various civil society organisations during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' conclave at Constitution Club, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders will hold a series of meetings on Sunday and Monday in Bengaluru to discuss former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, preparations for the 2023 assembly polls and other political developments.

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Siddaramaiah, party legislators, KPCC office-bearers, 2018 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha candidates will attend the meetings.
State Congress president D K Shivakumar said the party strategy for the state legislative session, starting from September 10, will be discussed during the legislative party meeting, he said. The party is likely to take up various issues, including alleged irregularities in police sub-inspector recruitments and the law and order situation in the state.

Shivakumar hit out at the BJP for distributing Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s posters for the Ganesh festival. “The BJP is not in a position to talk about development and that is the reason why they are resorting to such issues to divide society. What is the connection between Savarkar and Ganesh festival?” he said.

