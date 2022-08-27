Karnataka cops search houses of 209 history sheeters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police on Friday morning conducted raids on houses of 209 history sheeters and searched for weapons. The raid was conducted ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival to prevent any untoward incident. The police said that teams from North Division police conducted the raids early in the morning. The court also issued arrest warrants against six of the rowdy sheeters who are currently absconding. Some of them were taken into preventive custody and they were let off after warning that they should not indulge in any anti-social activities during the festival.

Four days ago, West Division police had also searched rowdy sheeters’ houses and had recovered lethal weapons. A video of a police inspector slapping a rowdy sheeter after finding a dagger on his chair went viral on social media.

BENGALURU: The city police on Friday morning conducted raids on houses of 209 history sheeters and searched for weapons. The raid was conducted ahead of the Gowri-Ganesha festival to prevent any untoward incident. The police said that teams from North Division police conducted the raids early in the morning. The court also issued arrest warrants against six of the rowdy sheeters who are currently absconding. Some of them were taken into preventive custody and they were let off after warning that they should not indulge in any anti-social activities during the festival. Four days ago, West Division police had also searched rowdy sheeters’ houses and had recovered lethal weapons. A video of a police inspector slapping a rowdy sheeter after finding a dagger on his chair went viral on social media.